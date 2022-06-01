ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Pipedrive Expands Product Suite With New Marketing Campaign Management Capabilities

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--

Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue platform for small businesses, today announced a new integrated marketing solution. Campaigns by Pipedrive is designed to help customers simplify campaign management, and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one revenue management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005704/en/

Campaigns by Pipedrive provides users with a centralized place to manage their email marketing campaigns all within Pipedrive. From creating marketing emails and distributing to subscribers to having a real-time 360-degree view of all their data in one place, Pipedrive customers now are equipped to better meet business goals and objectives across teams all on the same platform.

“There is a clear gap and need in the market today for an integration of the sales and marketing businesses. Organizations’ bottom lines are more important than ever before – especially as we emerge from the pandemic – and companies are always looking for ways to optimize their business and reduce costs,” said Shaun Shirazian, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Pipedrive. “By bringing sales and marketing teams seamlessly onto one revenue management platform, we are giving our customers the tools they need to align their business targets to drive revenue for the whole business. It’s exactly what our customers have been asking for and we are excited to introduce it to the market today.”

Key features of Campaigns by Pipedrive include:

  • One platform: to support sales and marketing teams with lead generation, CRM and email marketing in one place
  • One database: unified contacts list with bulk import option; keeps all customer interactions by sales and marketing teams in one place with no need to export and import data.
  • Campaign builder: slick, customizable email templates based on performance (aimed to drive clicks) and intuitive drag-n-drop campaign builder; seamlessly sends to sales contacts
  • Targeting options: filter the right contacts for more precise audience segmentation
  • Insights functionality: real-time audience/campaign engagement reports
  • Email marketing automations: will be available later in summer to help set up fully automated lead qualification flows and customer relationship nurturing sequences

Campaigns by Pipedrive is now generally available to all Pipedrive customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/features/campaigns

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005704/en/

CONTACT: Maie-Liisa Sildnik

maieliisa.sildnik@pipedrive.com

+372 55605205

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKETING DATA MANAGEMENT COMMUNICATIONS SMALL BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Pipedrive

PUB: 06/01/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/01/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Lightspeed Commerce Launches B2B Platform

Commerce platform Lightspeed has launched a B2B platform for North American fashion, outdoor, and sports retailers, the Montreal-based company announced Thursday (June 2). According to a news release, the platform will bring together brands and retailers with a supplier network tool that integrates B2B orders directly into the point of sale (POS).
RETAIL
pymnts

UPS Acquires SaaS Technology Company Delivery Solutions

UPS has bought Texas-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Delivery Solutions, which will provide retailers with “out-of-the-box” same-day delivery solutions, according to a Tuesday (May 31) press release. Additionally, Delivery Solutions’ technology platform helps retailers ship from distribution centers and stores, and offers curbside and in-store pick up solutions. It...
BUSINESS
Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau Launches Office of Competition and Innovation

CFPB: Competition in markets is good for business and consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is launching a new Office of Competition and Innovation to encourage new entrants into financial marketplaces as a means of improving customer service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Sales Management#Campaign Management#Crm#Cpo
The Associated Press

Igentify Announces New Hires

CAESAREA, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Igentify, a digital health company that makes a platform that securely streamlines the genetic testing and results process, today announced three new experts added to its leadership team. Danielle Gutter has been named Vice President of Global Sales, Amanda Swiatocha has been named Vice President of Marketing, and Sharon Topolski-Nahmias has been named as Chief Operating Officer.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

IHI Power Services Corp. Taps Veteran Power Generation Industry Executive John R. Keller as Chief Operating Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), a leading owner and operator of power plants across the U.S., today announced a changing of the guard as experienced power industry executive John R. Keller was named chief operating officer for the company. Current chief executive officer and president, Stephen Gross, has made the decision to step down with plans to retire this fall. Keller has been called upon to serve as IPSC’s COO in the interim and will assume the role of CEO in the coming months, once Gross has fully transitioned out of his current position.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ITC Infotech and PTC Create One of the Industry's Largest Organisations of Windchill Services Expertise with Expanded Alliance

Companies Combine PLM Experts Under DxP Services, a New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BANGALORE, India and BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the closing of the transaction contemplated between the parties under the Strategic Partner Agreement announced in April. The transaction is designed to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS).
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
pymnts

EMEA Daily: DoorDash’s $8B International Expansion

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, DoorDash acquires Finnish food aggregator Wolt in a bid to expand internationally. Also, Italian payments company Nexi buys the payments business of BPER Banca and its subsidiary Banco Di Sardegna, and MoneyGram forms a partnership with Saudi Arabian mobile wallet firm Mobily.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Take Command Acquires Technology from Savvy to Expand Benefits Platform

– Take Command, a tech-enabled service that offers HRA administration, has acquired innovative HRA intellectual property assets from Savvy, a San Francisco-based, VC-backed healthcare company founded in 2019. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. – The acquisition signifies the market growth of Individual Coverage HRAs (ICHRAs, a new...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The explosion of digital identities and growth of cybersecurity debt

Businesses in the UK have faced – to put it mildly - unprecedented challenges over the past two years, both in severity and variety. Not only have the pandemic and Brexit combined to force them to rapidly pivot in how and where they operate, but the threat landscape has become even more testing.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Phenom Study: Opportunity Is Ripe for Fortune 500 to Meet Job Candidates’ High Expectations

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today released its 2022 State of Candidate Experience benchmark report. The sixth edition of Phenom’s annual audit revealed that while many Fortune 500 companies are making strides in attracting, engaging and converting candidates in today’s competitive talent market, there is still significant room to improve the experience with AI-driven personalization and automation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Associated Press

CoStar Group Appoints Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, today announced the appointment of Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005913/en/
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Kajeet Partners with ONF for Private 5G Innovation

Kajeet, a world-class provider of private wireless and managed IoT connectivity, announced a collaboration with the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). The partnership is one of the many steps the company is taking to disrupt enterprise private 5G with a software-defined open network innovation. Kajeet’s Private 5G Platform will integrate ONF’s Aether, an open-source 5G connected edge platform, to bring together private wireless and Edge Cloud - delivered as a turnkey cloud-managed Network-as-a-Service.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Amazon Consumer Worldwide CEO Resigns, White House Names Port Envoy, Malouf Taps Two

Click here to read the full article. Deisel appointed Eraldo Poletto as global CEO and Sportsman’s Warehouse appointed Sherry Jane Love as SVP of merchandising. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon VP Calls Antitrust Bill's Threatened Fines 'Outlandish and Extraordinary'Diesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEOMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hyatt Appoints Leader for Europe, Africa and Middle East Region

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced a leadership change positioning Hyatt for continued strategic growth in the Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME) region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005628/en/. Javier Águila (Photo: Business Wire) Javier Águila has been...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy