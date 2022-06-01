A two-vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Mirage resulted in one death and two injuries on Wednesday evening, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The collision occurred on the 71-000 block of Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort around 8:14 p.m., the department said. Two people, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries, were transported to the hospital.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Two-vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Mirage kills one, injures two