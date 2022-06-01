ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Two-vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Mirage kills one, injures two

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

A two-vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Mirage resulted in one death and two injuries on Wednesday evening, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The collision occurred on the 71-000 block of Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort around 8:14 p.m., the department said. Two people, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries, were transported to the hospital.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Two-vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Mirage kills one, injures two

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out

Traffic is back up to speed on Interstate 10 after a Greyhound bus heading from LA to Phoenix crashed, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital and backing up traffic for miles. The California Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling in the #2 lane at about 60-65 mph when a tire blew The post 12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning

Firefighters quickly knocked out a half-acre brush fire in Banning. According to authorities, the fire broke out about one this afternoon near a large homeless encampment on east Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue. Many people could see it right off the I-10 Freeway. Authorities say there are no injuries. And the cause of the The post Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Rancho Mirage, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cathedral City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calexicochronicle.com

Motorist Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Brawley

BRAWLEY – An unidentified motorist was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in burst into flames after striking the rear end of a tractor the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1 near Brawley. The incident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 south of Carey Road, the...
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Hot Springs#Accident#Mirage#Rso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Cathedral City PD find truck involved in deadly hit-and-run, still searching for suspect

Cathedral City Police are still working to identify the driver of a truck they say fled after hitting a motorcycle, killing the operator, and severely hurting the passenger in mid-May. Investigators now say they've found the truck involved. News Channel 3 has confirmed with the Coroner's office that the man who was killed has been The post Update: Cathedral City PD find truck involved in deadly hit-and-run, still searching for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 8:56 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Cooley Street. Pedestrian Jason Matthew Hernandez, 33, a resident of San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. An 82-year-old man, of Seal Beach, lost his life after a head-on collision Tuesday in Huntington Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Goldenwest Street. Authorities actively responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. [...]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy