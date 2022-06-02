Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III is found dead in his apartment just one week before 39th birthday

Former Dallas Cowboys star running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday.

His death comes just one week before his 39th birthday, on June 10.

It remains unclear what led up to his death, but the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Frisco, Texas police responded to a welfare check at Barber's apartment on Wednesday because someone in the complex had called about a water leak coming from his apartment.

The police then forced their way in, and reportedly found Barber dead. They are now investigating the death, along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

In a statement, the Dallas Cowboys said: 'We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III.

'Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game, and love for his coaches and teammates.

'Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time.'

The Chicago Bears also sent its condolences to his family, and the NFL tweeted Wednesday night: 'We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.'

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead Wednesday at his apartment in Frisco, Texas at the age of 38

Police were reportedly responding to a call about water leaking from his apartment when they found him dead. He is seen here signing autographs for a young fan in 2010

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tweeted that Marion Barber's style of play was infectious and he will truly miss him

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant called for unity following Barber's death

Barber came from a football-loving family, with his dad, Marion Jr., and brother, Dominique, also playing in the NFL. His younger brother, Thomas, played for the University of Minnesota as well.

It does not appear that he had a partner or kids.

He started his football career as a running back for the University of Minnesota, before joining the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in the 2005 - 2006 season.

Barber went on to play seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011 and one season with the Chicago Bears.

He retired before the start of the 2012 season.

Over the span of his career, Barber gained 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns. His running style even earned him the nickname 'Marion the Barbarian.'

His teammates remembered him on Wednesday as a quiet and respectful man off the field, who punished opponents on the gridiron.

'His physical style and relentless spirit were infectious,' former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tweeted.

'It was impossible not to notice No. 24! He leaped off the tape,' he said, adding, 'I can remember countless runs where he would keep the play alive.

'Say it's a sweep to one side, and you get hit and there's nothing there, and you'd be like ''go down deep, reverse the field,'' six guys would tackle him, he'd shake them off. It was incredible.

'He always sought out contact,' Garrett said. 'He always delivered the blow. His style of play was infectious.'

Barber never complained about anything, according to former teammate Greg Ellis, who told USA Today that Barber 'epitomized what it means to be humble.'

Garrett added: 'As great a player as Marion was, he was an even better person.

'He loved his teammates and his coaches! His teammates and coaches loved him!

'Anyone who had the great fortune to be around him knows the impact he made on all the people in his life,' Garrett said. 'He made us all better!'

'Marion was so genuine, so selfless, so giving,' he continued. 'He would run through the wall for you, and he always had your back.

'I absolutely love Marion Barber, and will miss him very much.'

Over the course of his career, Barber eared 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns. His running style even earned him the nickname 'Marion the Barbarian.' He is pictured in a game against the New York Giants in 2009

Following his retirement, Barber fell on hard times and was arrested in 2019 for damaging multiple cars while running

The NFL expressed its condolences to the Barber family after former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment

But since he retired from the game, Barber has fallen on hard times.

He has been hospitalized twice for mental health evaluations, the Star-Tribune reports, and in 2019, he was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief for damaging multiple cars while running.

A witness said at the time that Barber charged toward their vehicle, causing large dents to the side of their cars.

Barber pleaded no contest to close out the case in April, TMZ reports.

Last year, former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant tweeted that he could no longer enjoy watching old highlights of Barber 'because he's down and out bad.

'We are just a stat and moments to most people.'

And in a tweet on Wednesday, Bryant wrote: 'This is real life, it can be any of us.

'We need each other, we need unity.'

He explained in a video statement along with the tweet: 'I see the problem amongst ourselves.

'We can't be walking around here thinking it's not going to be me, cause there's been more me's than anyone of y'all could imagine.

'RIP to all our fallen soldiers,' he concluded.