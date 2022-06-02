ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Additional arrest made in February killing in Long Beach

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Another suspect has been taken into custody for the February killing of 31-year-old Nashon Wall, the Long Beach Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers arrested Jalen Jackson, 19, of Long Beach, for the Feb. 2 shooting of Wall, a resident of Signal Hill who was found gunned down next to his parked vehicle near Atlantic Avenue and Esther Street.

Detectives believe Wall was approached by a group of men when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Wall while he was sitting in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead, Long Beach police said at the time.

As part of their investigation, detectives identified Jackson as a suspect in Wall’s death.

On Wednesday, Jackson was located by police near the area of 5th Street and Long Beach Boulevard and taken into custody.

He was booked into jail on $2 million bail where he awaits charges for Wall’s murder.

A second man, 20-year-old Saeed Wheeler, was arrested in connection to Wall’s death back in March. Wheeler was already in jail on unrelated charges after he was arrested by Los Angeles police officers.

Wheeler was transferred to the Los Angeles County Jail where he was being held on a $3.1 million bail.

Police officials said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

