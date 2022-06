Twelve young women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022, June 2-3. The competition will be held at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings, in conjunction with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary Miss South Dakota competition. Showtime will be 6:00 Thursday, June 2, and 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, with the new Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen crowned at the conclusion of Friday’s performance. A gala celebration for the anniversary will be held Friday evening. Tickets are available at https://www.misssd.org/miss-south-dakota-competition.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO