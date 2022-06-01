Tranquility Community Church hosts Memorial Day service

Memorial Day services were held all over the county last Sunday and Monday, this one at the Tranquility Community Church and Cemetery. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

War changes things. Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, broken families, and those who returned home, never to be the same. As I’m driving to the assembly this beautiful May Day, I’m thinking, what better way to pay tribute to those who have died than to offer love and respect to the living.

In the quaint Tranquility Community Church, many gathered to remember those who had sacrificed for their country. From small children to grandparents, participants revered those who fought for America’s freedom. 2022 Committee members Amy Gabbert, Doris Bailey and Dawn Rothwell organized the event.

Joyce Wilson gave a heartfelt and emotional keynote speech about her father’s time in World War II. Wilson’s father, Paul Caskey Glasgow, narrowly escaped death on more than one occasion and spent time as a prisoner of war. Several times she breaks into tears and engages the audience’s desire to hear more.

The Battlefield Cross was replicated by a group of young ladies from American Legion Post Unit #633. The rifle, helmet, boots, and dog tags symbolize loss, mourning, and closure for the living. A graveside service followed at the next-door Tranquility Cemetery.

A fundamental theme of Wilson’s talk revolved around the briefness of life. There was a collective mood of gratitude in the congregation as Wilson describes her father kissing the ground upon his return to America from the war. She stated, “Our country came together back then, and that’s what we need to do – we need to come together. Life is short, and the only thing that matters is loving God and loving one another.” I couldn’t agree more.