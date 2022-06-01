ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Tranquility Community Church hosts Memorial Day service

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PigFI_0fxoC0K800
Memorial Day services were held all over the county last Sunday and Monday, this one at the Tranquility Community Church and Cemetery. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

War changes things. Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, broken families, and those who returned home, never to be the same. As I’m driving to the assembly this beautiful May Day, I’m thinking, what better way to pay tribute to those who have died than to offer love and respect to the living.

In the quaint Tranquility Community Church, many gathered to remember those who had sacrificed for their country. From small children to grandparents, participants revered those who fought for America’s freedom. 2022 Committee members Amy Gabbert, Doris Bailey and Dawn Rothwell organized the event.

Joyce Wilson gave a heartfelt and emotional keynote speech about her father’s time in World War II. Wilson’s father, Paul Caskey Glasgow, narrowly escaped death on more than one occasion and spent time as a prisoner of war. Several times she breaks into tears and engages the audience’s desire to hear more.

The Battlefield Cross was replicated by a group of young ladies from American Legion Post Unit #633. The rifle, helmet, boots, and dog tags symbolize loss, mourning, and closure for the living. A graveside service followed at the next-door Tranquility Cemetery.

A fundamental theme of Wilson’s talk revolved around the briefness of life. There was a collective mood of gratitude in the congregation as Wilson describes her father kissing the ground upon his return to America from the war. She stated, “Our country came together back then, and that’s what we need to do – we need to come together. Life is short, and the only thing that matters is loving God and loving one another.” I couldn’t agree more.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
County
Adams County, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mother changes career to become a nurse to take care of son

CINCINNATI — The nation needs nurses more than ever right now. This year, more registered nurse jobs will be available than any other profession in the U.S., according to the American Nurses Association. One mother is taking this matter into her own hands to provide her child with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Worried That Her Little Brother Will Have To Go To The Vet

Kira Wilson, a lady from Dayton, Ohio, was concerned when she handed off her beloved French Bulldog called Laszlo at the vet’s office for multiple medical examinations and surgery earlier this month. When Kira came home, she discovered that a family member was much more concerned than she was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Prisoner Of War#2022 Committee#The Battlefield Cross#American Legion Post
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth goes nuts for Donut Distillery

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County area residents came to celebrate National Doughnut Day in style as The Donut Distillery opened its doors to the public for the first time. Mike Scott, co-owner of the Donut Distillery, was pleased to see plenty of hungry patrons in line for fresh donuts that morning. Taking a quick break from the fryer, he explained that his road to the Donut Distillery didn’t come without a bump or two along the way.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
People's Defender

Betty L. Grooms

Betty L. Grooms, age 72 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022. Betty was born November 21, 1949 in Adams County Ohio to the late
PEEBLES, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
Times Gazette

Fireworks back in Hillsboro

For the sixth consecutive year, Lewis Financial Group will be contracting with Rozzi Fireworks to put together a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks display over the Highland County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 3. The celebration will go from 6-11 p.m. with the fireworks being set off at about 10 p.m.
HILLSBORO, OH
People's Defender

Ann M. Hemer

Ann M. Hemer, 83 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Otterbein Loveland Nursing Home, in Loveland, Ohio.
PEEBLES, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

SPCA Cincinnati waives adoption fees for people 55 and older

CINCINNATI — SPCA Cincinnati is waiving adoption fees for people 55 years and older. It's part of the shelter's Pets for People program. According to SPCA Cincinnati, the program is about matching senior pets, which are dogs and cats 5 years or older, with senior companions. Adoptions fees will...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield

A bit of Hollywood is visiting Springfield this week with the production of a television pilot filming in various locations of the city that will leave a lasting impression after the cameras are turned off. ABC Disney along with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. are in town for the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio veteran scales 100 feet down ravine to save trapped puppy

An Ohio veteran is credited with saving the life of a puppy that became trapped after falling down a ravine. The Ross County Humane Society said it received a call about the puppy that had fallen 80-100 feet down the ravine. The puppy landed on a slate ledge near a small waterfall.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy