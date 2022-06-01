ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles Football hosts free Youth Camp

On May 21, the Peebles Football program hosted a free camp for all school-age athletes, whether they were signed up yet to play this fall or not. The current high school players and coaches put the campers through drills , then after a provided lunch, the afternoon was highlighted by a flag football game. Coaches on hand for the camp included: Mike McDonald (High School Head Coach), Brandon Martain (HS Asst. Coach), Jimmie Whitley (HS Asst. Coach), Adam McClary (Pee Wee and Junior High Asst. Coach), Caleb Rayburn (Pee Wee head Coach) and Randy Slack (JH Asst. Coach). (Photo provided)

