Hello and welcome back to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester-area supermarket chains. As before this column took a break several weeks ago, all items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link. However, now each week we will take some new items and also take a second look at items requested from readers in previous weeks and compare the current week’s prices to what the prices were then.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO