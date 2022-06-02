ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'We didn't show up': Scotland's Robertson apologises after Ukraine defeat

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJ9KK_0fxo7Pd200
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Play-off Semi Final - Scotland v Ukraine - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 1, 2022 Ukraine fans celebrate after the match and hold a flag in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

June 2 (Reuters) - Scotland captain Andy Robertson rued his side's limp display in Wednesday's World Cup playoff against Ukraine and apologised to fans after the defeat in Glasgow ended their hopes of a first appearance at the global soccer showpiece in 24 years.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk fired Ukraine to a 3-1 win in the national team's first competitive game since Russia's invasion of their country. They face Wales on Sunday for a spot in the finals in Qatar. read more

"It's hugely disappointing as we've waited a long time for this game. Our performances beforehand were really good but to be honest we didn't really show up," Robertson told reporters.

"That's the World Cup gone for another four years ... all we can say is sorry to the fans in here and back home."

Scotland went 2-0 down before pulling one back through Callum McGregor in the 79th minute but were outplayed by a superior Ukrainian side who dedicated the victory to people back home. read more

Substitute Dovbyk sealed the win in stoppage time with a goal on the counter-attack after Scotland threw players forward in search of an equaliser.

"We had to try and stay in the game but we didn't manage that ... unfortunately, it's passed us by now and, after a really positive campaign, we've let ourselves down tonight," added Liverpool left back Robertson.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country. "The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase,"...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Roman Yaremchuk
Person
Artem Dovbyk
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
Reuters

Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. "One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved", Peskov said, referring to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Saturday it had recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk, in a rare counter-offensive against Russia's main assault force that had been steadily advancing in the east. The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Moscow said its own...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Wales#Ukrainian
Reuters

Ukraine's position has 'worsened a little' in Sievierodonetsk fighting

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's position "worsened a little" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but Kyiv's forces defended their positions against Russia in an industrial zone as heavy fighting raged, the regional governor said on Monday. Ukrainian forces had been trying to hold their ground after saying...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ukrainian lawmaker detained at Moldova's border

CHISINAU, June 5 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian lawmaker, Yevhen Yakovenko, was detained at the Moldovan border at the request of the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, Moldova's border police said on Sunday. Yakovenko was placed in a pretrial detention centre, a press service representative of the border police said.
EUROPE
Reuters

After 'partygate', UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote later on Monday, after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader's flagging authority over the "partygate" scandal. Johnson, appointed prime minister in 2019, has been under growing pressure, unable...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has granted citizenship to prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia with his wife after denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday. Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK health minister says vote of confidence in Johnson is possible

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party. "I do think it's possible, but I don't know," Javid told Sky News television.
HEALTH
Reuters

UK says Russia struck rail infrastructure in Kyiv

June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said that early on Sunday Russian air-launched cruise missiles struck rail infrastructure in Ukraine capital Kyiv. Heavy fighting continues in the city of Sievierodonetsk and Russian forces are pushing towards Sloviansk, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update. President Vladimir Putin...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy