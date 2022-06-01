ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Desk: Former NMSU golf star and 3 time PGA tour champion Bart Bryant dies

By Van Tate
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant died Tuesday. The sheriff’s office in Polk in Florida said that Bryant and his wife were waiting for a construction crew on a two-lane road when a pickup truck hit them from behind at a high rate of speed. Bryant, later, died of his injuries at an area hospital. His wife was hospitalized with minor injuries.

On the golf course, Bryant battled injuries during the early part of his career. He stayed patient and found his way with the game, winning three PGA Tour tournaments. Many remember him for his six-shot victory at the Texas Open over Tiger Woods in 2005. That was after Bryant turned 40 years old. Four-time PGA Tour winner, Notah Begay III, talked to KRQE Sports about losing his friend Bart. “Bart Bryant and his brother Brad have always been so good to me when I first began my career on the PGA Tour,” said Begay III.

“We were so proud of our New Mexico connection, them being raised in Alamogordo and myself in Albuquerque. I was so deeply saddened by the news of his tragic car accident. My deepest condolences go out to his family.” Bryant was 59 years old.

In other sports news, UNM men’s basketball guard Jaelen House has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and has returned to the Lobos. House went on his social media page to announce his intentions by saying, “I’m back.”

Lobo men’s basketball also announced the addition of two new coaches Wednesday. Danny Walters has joined the program as video coordinator and Ben Felz has joined the sports medicine staff as the athletic trainer for men’s basketball.

Danny Gonzales announced that Lobo football has added a coach. Geno Ramsey will be Director of Recruiting for the Lobos. Ramsey comes to New Mexico after 12 seasons as recruiting coordinator and wide receiver coach for Mt. San Jacinto College.

UNM track and field qualified 11 athletes ahead of this year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships. It’s the most since 2009. For the first time since 1966, the Lobos will also have an entry in the men’s 4X4 relay team. The NCAA Championships run June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon State pitcher Jacob Kmatz started his season facing the University of New Mexico Lobos. His team’s first game in the postseason is against the other team from Kmatz home state of New Mexico. The Beavers will host the NMSU Aggies Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Kmatz. “I don’t know. Growing up idolizing Oregon State and them being a dream school and then, playing against two teams that you grew up watching and beat them, it’s pretty awesome.” Oregon State and New Mexico State have an 8 pm start time in Corvallis, Oregon Friday night.

