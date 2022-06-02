ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Earl Jones confirmed as voice of Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClOBG_0fxo2pUR00

It’s time to return to the Dark Side -- James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader.

Jones, 91, officially reprised his role as the voice of the villainous Darth Vader in the Disney+ episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Deadline reported. The episode dropped on Wednesday, the website reported.

Hayden Christensen stars as the Darth Vader character in the series, while Jones provides the dialogue, E! Online reported.

Jones first appeared in the episode during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor, played by Moses Ingram, according to the entertainment outlet.

His appearance in the series had not been announced.

Jones originated the Vader voice in the original “Star Wars” film trilogy, Deadline reported. He later lent his voice to “The Rise of Skywalker,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and in the animated series, “Rebels,’ the entertainment website reported.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan, according to Deadline. Also starring are Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Photos: James Earl Jones through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor James Earl Jones through the years. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Bonnie Piesse
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Joel Edgerton
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Disney#Rebels
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy