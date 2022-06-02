ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois lost more than 104,000 residents in 12 months

By Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data...

Deez Nutz
3d ago

The more people who leave Illinois, the bigger the tax burden is on those who remain here. People need to wise up and vote against all Democrats.

Brad Kort
4d ago

It's a Democratic state and the worst is yet to come.

Q985

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The first probable case of Monkeypox is being confirmed in Illinois. A male from Chicago did not need to be hospitalized after his recent trip to Europe, but he is home in isolation with the virus. The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as Monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus. At least 19 cases have been confirmed across multiple states. State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Connie Austin says Monkeypox is pretty rare, but can be serious. The last time the virus popped up in Illinois was in 2003. Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and a rash. For more details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website.
Destination Illinois: Covered Bridges

In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. Covered bridges may seem like a thing of the past, but as Jack Gerfen shows us, Illinois has its share that you can check out for yourself!. For a list of covered bridges in Illinois, click...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
More Record Gas Prices to End The Week in Illinois and Wisconsin

(Chicago, IL) Another week, another set of massive gas price increases on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $5.26, a 30-increase from this time last week, and 55-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 41-cent increase from last week to $5.46. In Wisconsin, the average price now stands at 4.60 a gallon, up 26-cents from last week, and 11-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a week over week bump of 37-cents, and now stands at $4.87.
Can You Pan for Gold in Illinois? What if You Find Some?

My friends put together a Facebook group to talk about outdoors-type stuff. It started off as a funny idea, like a middle-aged Goonies. Some brought up the idea of a canoe trip, going camping, or hiking. You know, things we talk about doing (usually a few drinks in) then never...
More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
The richest person in Chicago

photo of Chicago skylinePhoto by Pedro Lastra (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. This is Ken Griffin. He is the richest individual not only in Chicago but also in the state of Illinois. Ken Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel.
Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
