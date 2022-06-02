Illinois lost more than 104,000 residents in 12 months

(SPRINGFIELD) The first probable case of Monkeypox is being confirmed in Illinois. A male from Chicago did not need to be hospitalized after his recent trip to Europe, but he is home in isolation with the virus. The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as Monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus. At least 19 cases have been confirmed across multiple states. State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Connie Austin says Monkeypox is pretty rare, but can be serious. The last time the virus popped up in Illinois was in 2003. Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and a rash. For more details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website.

