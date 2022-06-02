ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Earl Jones confirmed as voice of Darth Vader for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
It’s time to return to the Dark Side -- James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader.

Jones, 91, officially reprised his role as the voice of the villainous Darth Vader in the Disney+ episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Deadline reported. The episode dropped on Wednesday, the website reported.

Hayden Christensen stars as the Darth Vader character in the series, while Jones provides the dialogue, E! Online reported.

Jones first appeared in the episode during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor, played by Moses Ingram, according to the entertainment outlet.

His appearance in the series had not been announced.

Jones originated the Vader voice in the original “Star Wars” film trilogy, Deadline reported. He later lent his voice to “The Rise of Skywalker,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and in the animated series, “Rebels,’ the entertainment website reported.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan, according to Deadline. Also starring are Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

