Wilkes-barre, PA

RailRiders partnering with Help A Diabetic Child to raise funds

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are partnering with a Florida — based nonprofit as part of an inaugural fundraising event to benefit area children and young adults living with diabetes.

All proceeds from this Friday’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:30 at PNC Field in Moosic will go to Help A Diabetic Child.

Tami Balavage, Founder & President of Help A Diabetic Child, was raised in Wilkes-Barre and ultimately relocated to the Sunshine State. She started the organization in 2010 after her son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 16.

“This is our first awareness event in Northeastern Pennsylvania as we expand our program into the area,” Balavage said in a release. “Even for individuals who have sufficient insurance, access to health care, and stable employment, the costs of managing Type 1 Diabetes can put a significant dent in a family’s monthly budget, choosing between life-sustaining insulin for their child or food for their family” Balavage said. “We are thankful to the RailRiders baseball organization for providing this opportunity to bring more awareness to this very important cause.”

The RailRiders would also like to extend their thanks to the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, Denise Thomas and Dr. Rochelle Koury for their support amd for spreading awareness to the community.

Tickets are on sale now for $14. Children living with Type 1 Diabetes get in for free. HADC will also be giving out complimentary tickets to local students and their families and sponsors.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Leo Decker at [email protected] or via phone at 484-553-0371. To learn more about HADC, visit www.helpadiabeticchild.org.

"In war, there are no unwounded soldiers" – Jose Narosky. Established in February 2009, Hunts For Healing is a non-profit fund of the Luzerne Foundation and a completely volunteer organization operating out of Ringneck Ridge game preserve outside of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Their mission is to help veterans of the post 9/11 conflicts heal spiritually, emotionally and physically.
WILKES-BARRE — It's been said that the road to recovery starts with a single step. With that in mind, plenty of steps were taken by runners in the fourth annual Race for Recovery inside Kirby Park on Saturday, as the community gathered to spread awareness and to stand together in love and unity.
When their son was diagnosed with autism in 1987 at the age of 3, Suzanne Joseph and her husband, John, found that there weren't many – in fact, there were hardly any services available in the Wilkes-Barre area that could help them navigate the long road ahead. But she did not let that stop her as she set out to create a path, not only for their son David but for everyone in the autism community.
Times Leader

Choice One provides remote financial literacy learning to local schools

WILKES-BARRE — Choice One Community Credit Union has stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Thanks to their sponsorship, more than 2,620 students and teachers at 17 schools in Luzerne County have free access to Banzai — an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

WB Community Garden program season starts today

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department has announced the start of the Community Garden program season. The program begins today, June 2, which also marks Universal Planting Day. Volunteers at the city's six community gardens will begin to plant their gardens to kick off the growing season.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Kerry Miscavage: Show up consistently and good things will happen

None other than Saint Teresa of Calcutta – known around the world as Mother Teresa – said, "Just show up and good things will happen." If you need a second source as we regularly do in the newspaper business, actor and director Woody Allen said, "Eighty percent of success is showing up."
WILKES-BARRE, PA
We all have had people in our lives who have made lasting impressions on us. Most lists would begin with our parents and go from there. In cases where parental guidance has been exemplary, yet cut short, others have entered our...
It feels like we've made it. The days have been getting warmer, pools are opening and it feels like summer is almost here. One of my favorite kickoffs to the season is a good wedding. I'm lucky enough to be...
SCRANTON — Trion Industries President, John Thalenfeld, thought he had a stroke last July. As it turns out, the condition that kept him bedridden that Saturday before being taken to the hospital by ambulance the following Sunday, was Guillian-Barré syndrome. Guillian-Barré is an immune system disorder that attacks...
"One artist sold three paintings, for $1,000 each," Fine Arts Fiesta executive director Brian Benedetti said, talking about last month's four-day event. "He was absolutely thrilled.". "We had 29 artists with 88 works under our tent, and they...
Kelly Gaughan has agreed to serve as acting Children and Youth administrator, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz told county council Friday afternoon. Gaughan will receive $83,000 in the temporary position, he said. "I would like to wish Kelly the best in...
