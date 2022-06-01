RailRiders partnering with Help A Diabetic Child to raise funds

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are partnering with a Florida — based nonprofit as part of an inaugural fundraising event to benefit area children and young adults living with diabetes.

All proceeds from this Friday’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:30 at PNC Field in Moosic will go to Help A Diabetic Child.

Tami Balavage, Founder & President of Help A Diabetic Child, was raised in Wilkes-Barre and ultimately relocated to the Sunshine State. She started the organization in 2010 after her son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 16.

“This is our first awareness event in Northeastern Pennsylvania as we expand our program into the area,” Balavage said in a release. “Even for individuals who have sufficient insurance, access to health care, and stable employment, the costs of managing Type 1 Diabetes can put a significant dent in a family’s monthly budget, choosing between life-sustaining insulin for their child or food for their family” Balavage said. “We are thankful to the RailRiders baseball organization for providing this opportunity to bring more awareness to this very important cause.”

The RailRiders would also like to extend their thanks to the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, Denise Thomas and Dr. Rochelle Koury for their support amd for spreading awareness to the community.

Tickets are on sale now for $14. Children living with Type 1 Diabetes get in for free. HADC will also be giving out complimentary tickets to local students and their families and sponsors.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Leo Decker at [email protected] or via phone at 484-553-0371. To learn more about HADC, visit www.helpadiabeticchild.org.