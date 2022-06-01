Forward Madison Releases 2022 Pride Merchandise

Forward Madison hosted FC Tucson at Breese Stevens Field for a USL League One match. The Flamingos claimed their first home win of the season, 2-1, with both Nazeem Bartman and Abdou Mbacke-Thiam tallying goals. Saturday’s match kicked off at 7:00 pm CT on June 4th, 2022. The Flamingos opened the first half aggressively, recording their first corner kick in the 9’ following a quick counterattack. Matheus Cassini nearly scored in the 11’ when he got open in the box and just barely shot the ball over the top of the Tucson goal post. At the 17’ mark, Cassini led a counterattack which resulted in Abdou Mbacke-Thiam firing a rocket of a shot on goal that got blocked by the Tucson goalkeeper. FC Tucson was shown their third yellow card of the half in the 28’, when Tyler Allen committed a foul on an FMFC player.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO