James E. Wilkie (1926-2022)

James E. Wilkie, a mechanical engineer whose professional reputation and personality won new customers for his heating equipment company, died Saturday at Sunset Village, Sylvania Township. He was 96.

The longtime Sylvania Township resident had cancer, his daughter Diane Wilkie Smith said.

He was joined in his company, Wilkie and Associates, by Mrs. Smith and by his late son, Robert. The firm dealt mainly in heating equipment, which was installed in commercial and industrial buildings in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

“He was always so trustworthy,” Mrs. Smith said. “That’s how he was brought up. People we worked with knew his personality and how he conducted business. It was really nice because people would come to us.”

Those would-be customers realized they wouldn’t necessarily get the cheapest quote, his daughter Karen Bowman said.

“They knew by paying more, they would get complete service, and my dad would take care of them with any problem that arose,” she said.

He provided that service until about age 80.

“He always liked to be busy,” Mrs. Smith said. “It was always a lot of fun, with my dad and brother. We would go on jobs together. There were always stories to tell and learning experiences to impart.”

His son became president, and his daughter-in-law, Kelly Wilkie, became vice president, but Mr. Wilkie still pitched in. The business closed after his son’s death in 2017.

Mechanical engineering was in Mr. Wilkie’s sights when he enrolled at the University of Toledo. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, he went to work for the F.C. Richardson Co, of which he became president and owner in the mid-1960s. He and the late Dean Duston, also an engineer, later teamed up to form the Wilkie-Duston Co.

Mr. Wilkie was a past president of the Toledo chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers. He was a 35-year member of the Rotary Club of Toledo, and took part in the Fort Myers East Rotary Club when he and his wife stayed in Florida.

He had diverse interests. He and his wife played duplicate bridge. He showed his artistic talent through watercolors and pen and ink drawings.

“I have a painting he did of a gondolier going through Venice,” Mrs. Smith said. “He was good at perspective, being a mechanical engineer. He was good at duplicating intricate architecture.”

He ran 10-kilometer races into his 70s and afterward went power walking through Wildwood Preserve Metropark. He also sang the tenor part in a barbershop quartet formed by a friend and a barbershop-style chorus that performed in Monroe County.

He was born May 26, 1926, in Toledo, to Mildred and Earl Wilkie and grew up in Lambertville. He was salutatorian of his 1944 class at the former Lambertville High School, where he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball. Afterward, he enlisted in the Navy, serving at the air station near Jacksonville, where he was a radio-radar operator and tail gunner.

He did not see action, yet “he was really proud of that service. He was happy to be doing the job he was,” Mrs. Bowman said. He was honorably discharged June 22, 1946.

He and the former Lenora Jurgenson married Dec. 17, 1949. She died Dec. 18, 2014.

Surviving are his daughters Karen Bowman and Diane Wilkie Smith; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, West Sylvania Chapel, in Sylvania Township. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.

The family suggests tributes to the American Cancer Society.