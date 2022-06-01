Letters to the Editor: June 1, 2022

Yesterday, May 24, I had the sad juxtaposition of reading political slogans like America First while the nation had a tragic reminder of one thing we’re already “first” in: school shootings. I grew up in Oregon and was in high school at the time of the...
An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One organization is doing its part to help curb gun violence in the region. The group "MAD DADS" spent their Saturday in the Hill District recruiting new members and helping spread their message. They had conversations over a cookout with burgers, games, and more. "What we're trying to let them know, first of all, is that there are people that care about them and we're trying to bring more people into our organization, the more people we have, the more places we can be, the more things that we can do," said Leonard Carter. "We're trying to be more visible so we have opportunities to meet more people."The group is also recruiting in neighborhoods like Wilkinsburg, East Hills, and Homewood. Earlier this year, we highlighted MAD DADS on KD Sunday Spotlight and the work they're doing. You also can learn more about their efforts and sign up on the MAD DADS website at this link.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners on Sunday were remembering a girl who was an aspiring artist, whose joy at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed broken hearts around the world. Alithia Ramirez was among the 19 children who, along with their two teachers, died on May 24 when...
On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene. On this date:. In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited...
