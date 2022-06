BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - GolfSuites Baton Rouge is hosting a grand opening event this weekend. GolfSuites is a new golf entertainment business located at 8181 Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. At GolfSuites, you can practice your golf swing, hit bullseye targets, play capture the flag and a play the game “Closest to the Pin”. There is no need to bring golf clubs because GolfSuites has everything you need. GolfSuites also uses real grass on the course. There are over 40 bays each with space for 6 people. You will have tons of fun.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO