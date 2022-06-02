ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Derryfield girls lax takes narrow tournament win

By Andrew Sylvia
manchesterinklink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. – The Derryfield Cougars are heading to the NHIAA Division III Girls’ Lacrosse Semifinals thanks to their 13-12 quarterfinals victory over the Campbell Cougars on Wednesday. Both teams traded goals early on, leading to a 5-5 draw at halftime. Campbell’s goal with 1:41 before the...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Dover denies Derryfield girls tennis perfect season, state championship

MANCHESTER, NH — The last time the Derryfield girls tennis team put together an undefeated regular season (2020), the Cougars were denied the chance at a State Division I championship by the COVID pandemic. This time, the Cougars’ dream of a perfect championship season was ended by Dover High....
DOVER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Fisher Cats split doubleheader against Portland on Chicken Tender night

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the New Hampshire Fisher Cats celebrated Manchester’s connection to the invention of the chicken tender on Saturday, they split a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs. In the originally scheduled game, New Hampshire won 4-0, limiting Portland to just three hits over the seven-inning...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Cat bats go silent giving Portland parting W

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t find their bats on Sunday afternoon as the Portland Sea Dogs leave town with a 2-0 victory. Portland’s pair of runs came early, as Kole Cottam singled home Izzy Wilson in the second and then David Hamilton knocked his fifth home run of the year in the third.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Pelham, NH
Manchester, NH
Sports
City
Laconia, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man wanted by Bedford Police arrested at Manchester hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At approximately 3 a.m. on June 3, Manchester Police responded to the Comfort Inn on Queen City Avenue to assist Bedford Police apprehend a wanted suspect. That suspect was Cristian Castro, 34, of New York City. Castro allegedly fired a gun during a domestic dispute in...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

West High School Pride Day: A celebration of inclusion

MANCHESTER, NH – Loud festive music, colors of the rainbow and drag queens were all part of West High School’s Pride Day celebration Friday afternoon in the school’s courtyard. More than 100 people turned out for the event honoring the school’s LGBTQ community, the first PRIDE celebration...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Morse shares insights from trip with NH sheriffs to Mexican border

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire Senate President and Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Chuck Morse gathered New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College with three sheriffs from across New Hampshire to discuss their recent trip to Texas, specifically the U.S./Mexico border. Morse made the trip at...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#The Derryfield Cougars#Derryfield Head
manchesterinklink.com

Shots fire near shopping plaza, police recover several shell casings

MANCHESTER, NH – Police responded to a call reporting gunfire near the Family Dollar Friday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at 3:55 p.m. to Wilson street after gunshots were reported. They were told by several witnesses upon arrival that multiple shots had been fired in an area of the street behind the Family Dollar parking lot entrance.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Welcome to Grocery Hunt 2.0

Hello and welcome back to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester-area supermarket chains. As before this column took a break several weeks ago, all items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link. However, now each week we will take some new items and also take a second look at items requested from readers in previous weeks and compare the current week’s prices to what the prices were then.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Pets rescued from house fire on North Adams Street

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical fire at a home on North Adams Street has left a family displaced, including two pets that were home alone and rescued by firefighters. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. to 68 North Adams St. after several calls came in reporting a building fire at that address. A dog could be heard barking on the first floor and firefighters forced entry through the front door, rescuing a golden retriever before advancing a hand line to the second floor to attack the blaze. A second pet was located in the stairway and removed from the building by Rescue 1. Although no residents were home at the time of the fire, Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx said the family will be temporarily displaced. He estimated the damage to be about $75,000.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State revenue surplus tops $400 million with May returns

CONCORD, NH — Business and hospitality taxes continue to drive the state’s overheated revenue stream with one month remaining in the 2022 fiscal year. State revenues continued their trend of producing significant surpluses over what budget writers predicted last summer when they finalized the two-year budget package. In...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy