Derryfield girls lax takes narrow tournament win

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical fire at a home on North Adams Street has left a family displaced, including two pets that were home alone and rescued by firefighters. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. to 68 North Adams St. after several calls came in reporting a building fire at that address. A dog could be heard barking on the first floor and firefighters forced entry through the front door, rescuing a golden retriever before advancing a hand line to the second floor to attack the blaze. A second pet was located in the stairway and removed from the building by Rescue 1. Although no residents were home at the time of the fire, Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx said the family will be temporarily displaced. He estimated the damage to be about $75,000.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO