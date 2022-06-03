ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

After More Than A Century, Southern Minnesota Restaurant Still Slinging ‘Dam’ Good Burgers, Pies

By John Lauritsen
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Originally published June 1

BLUE EARTH CO., Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a restaurant in southern Minnesota that’s been around for more than 100 years. And it’s pretty “dam” good, thanks in large part to the dam that sits next to it.

“My sister lives two miles away from here and you can hear the roar of the dam from there,” David Hruska said.

For more than a century, people have been drawn to the Rapidan Dam because of its sights and sounds.

During that same time, they’ve also been drawn to the store next door because of its smells and sweets.

David and his sister Jenny Barnes run the Rapidan Dam Store along with their dad, Jim.

“We bought it in ’72,” Jim Hruska said.

The family is celebrating their 50th year at one of the most Minnesotan restaurants around. Pies, burgers and bait are their specialty, but customers also come for the nostalgia and camaraderie.

“It’s kind of a destination,” said customer Lois Davis.

David and Jenny themselves grew up helping their parents, working in a restaurant that used to be a house.

“When we bought it in ’72 there was no restrooms even on it. They had outhouses out back,” David said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2TPG_0fxmQF7W00

(credit: CBS)

But over the years word got around, and they started keeping tabs on where their customers were coming from.

“We have people from Germany, Switzerland, Soviet Union, the Ukraine,” said David, while paging through a guest book. “It’s kind of like Facebook, you know, before there was Facebook.”

While David runs the grill, Jenny bakes the pies. She once baked 750 pies in a month.

“Sometimes I don’t get home until 4 in the morning,” said Jenny. “The people love it, and I want to keep making the people as happy as I can.”

“You have to have one of each by the end of the summer,” said Mike Lundgren, customer.

There is concern that the dam could be removed, which would also impact the little store next door. But if that doesn’t happen, look for things to keep flowing for another century … or two.

“A lot of our customers, you know, every time they come in they say, ‘Great, you didn’t change a thing in this place.’ They don’t want us to do a thing to it,” David said. “It’s where I’ve lived for 42 years, and I plan to stay another 42.”

The store is located just a few miles south of Mankato, and it’s open from May 1 to November 1.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Minnesota

Record Gas Prices Are Forcing Minnesotans To Rethink Summer Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost nearly $4.60, on average, in Minnesota. That’s actually behind the national average of $4.85. Ali McDonough moved to Grand Marais with her family last fall. They used to drive back to the Twin Cities a couple of times a month to see family and friends, but not anymore. “The first thing [to go] has been travel, and like we had a couple things planned this summer that we’re just like we just can’t make work,” McDonough said. “To fill up our big SUV it’s, you know, there and back it’s...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

‘Living’ Plant Just Scared Unsuspecting Minnesotans Out For a Walk

It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Eight Legendary Food Brands That Call Minnesota Home

Minnesota is the land of ten thousand lakes and people say we have wacky accents, but the products invented here have made life a lot easier and tastier for millions of people around the world. The next time you check out at the grocery store you'll probably use a Minnesota...
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minn#Dam#Food Drink#Restaurants#Blue Earth Co#Wcco#Cbs#Facebook
AM 1390 KRFO

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
ROCHESTER, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Lunch & Lock Cruise

Take in the beautiful sites along this narrated riverboat dining cruise, which travels through the Lock and Dam No. 1, from St. Paul to Minneapolis, and returning to Harriet Island. Location: Harriet Island. Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd. , Saint Paul, Minnesota. Feast on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

28 Things to Do in Minnesota in Summer 2022

Spend the weekend learning more about the birds, wildlife, and plants of beautiful northern Minnesota. Get ready to click your ruby slippers celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration. June 16, Minneapolis. Sip craft cocktails and sample new brands and spirits at the 10th anniversary event presented by Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

You’ll Never Guess Which Tattoo Is Most Popular in Minnesota

It seems that tattoos are more popular than ever before, but the most popular tattoo among Minnesotans probably isn't one you'd think it is. I'm probably the wrong person to write this story, seeing as I don't have ANY tattoos at all. But I've always been curious about what tattoos people get, and the reasons behind why they get them.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota is Now the Only State to Sell This Special Beer

While Wisconsin may be known for its brewing history, Minnesota remains the only state where you can buy this special beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only 3.2-- well below the alcohol content contained in most beers these days. "3/2 Beer" or "Near Beer," as it's jokingly been referred to over the years, is the only beer that's still legal for grocery and convenience stores to sell here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
BEAVER CREEK, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Town That Is The Worst if You Love Donuts

As free donuts are being handed out all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin today thanks to Donut Day (yes, it is a real thing), a list came out with some not-so-good news about donuts. Rent.com shared their list of the 10 worst cities in the United State for donut shops and unfortunately, Minnesota made the list. If you love Wisconsin, the news is even worse for you because you've got 2 two towns in the top 10 list.
CBS Minnesota

Why Are Korean Hot Dogs So Popular? TikTok Is Part Of The Answer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you ever tried a Korean hot dog? If you haven’t, you can now find them right here in Minnesota. The first Korean hot dog restaurant in Minnesota opened in Dinkytown this spring. The fast casual Korean hot dog joint called CrunCheese offers 10 different flavors along with a variety of sauces. If you come around lunch time, there will typically be a line out the door. Manager Aiden Yeu told WCCO the Korean hot dog trend has taken off in America largely due to social media, especially people posting on TikTok. He’s talking about the shot of the long string...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

All-terrain track chairs come to Minnesota state parks

Trails that were once inaccessible to those with mobility disabilities are now able to accommodate all visitors at several Minnesota state parks. As of June 2, people with mobility disabilities who visit those parks can now use all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair. The adaptive beach chair is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy