Veteran rap group Onyx isn't tripping about their recent Verzuz with Cypress Hill, even though CH is roasting Triller for not promoting the matchup like previous editions. We caught Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz out in NYC who were big excited to promote their new album, "Onyx Versus Everybody," but downplayed the notion that Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland didn't hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to marketing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO