Wisconsin State

All Woke Up: Property is now racist

By All Posts by Empower Wisconsin
empowerwisconsin.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwn a home? A car? A comb? Don’t call them your possessions or you just might be called a racist by the woke patrol. Boston University Sociology and African American studies Professor Saida Grundy insists the concept of property is “racist” because blacks “historically have been...

empowerwisconsin.org

Comments / 71

nope
2d ago

Now we should be ashamed of being successful? hahaha I worked hard all my life, achieved much, and I find out now it’s because I’m racist? You people!

Reply(7)
43
Tony
2d ago

The word 'racism' is like ketchup. It can be put on practically anything - and demanding evidence makes you a 'racist.'Thomas Sowell

Reply(2)
38
S Cross
2d ago

Lunacy is so commonplace that even the most delusional and obviously irrational statements seem to make a headline. Obviously the title of “professor” has no requirements or qualifications, much like our career political criminals which infect the government.

Reply
24
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Bill Maher Isn’t a Liberal Anymore

What’s the opposite of a coveted endorsement? To some, it’s Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor “Space Laser” Greene tweeting at you to say thank you for your cable-TV monologue. But maybe Bill Maher, who earlier this week received this exact cursed endorsement from Greene, welcomed it. After all, he may identify as a liberal, but he prides himself on just asking questions (a lot of which sound suspiciously like GOP talking points). Last Friday, on his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, he was questioning whether LGBTQ kids really are, you know, LGBTQ: “Yes, part of the rise in LGBT numbers is from people feeling free enough to tell it to a pollster, and that’s all to the good,” he said, “but some of it is—it's trendy."
GEORGIA STATE
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
Reuters

California should pay reparations to African Americans, task force says

June 1 (Reuters) - A California task force released a 500-page report detailing the state's role in perpetuating historic discrimination against African Americans, while recommending an official government apology and making a case for financial restitution. The document made public on Wednesday explained the harms suffered by descendants of enslaved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

It’s time for Washington to remove the Black Lives Matter mural

The Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, D.C., was created as an act of defiance. It was created after the rioting and looting in 2020 predicated on the disinformation that police indiscriminately kill black people. The mural was a visual representation of saying “no more” to these alleged injustices.

