Friday is National Donut Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Pride was on full display Sunday, as Western New Yorkers packed Elmwood Avenue to celebrate the Pride Parade. The parade traveled from Forest Avenue to Allen Street, marking the first in-person parade in two years, as part of the final day of Buffalo’s Pride Week. “I’m very excited to join […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby took place on Saturday on Lake Shore Blvd. near Durand Eastman Park in Irondequoit. The cars the kids built were not powered, relying solely on gravity to get them down the track. The winners will get the opportunity to compete in the Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron, Ohio in July.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Live on the Loop took place on the Scio Street Bridge on Sunday. The bridge was closed to traffic so pedestrians could enjoy live music, games, children's activities, food trucks and more at the community-wide, inclusive event. Numerous fruit trees, a lawn, picnic tables, benches, as well as community health, design, and equity pop-up kiosks, were on the bridge.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester community celebrated National Trail Day on Saturday, June 4. Genesee Land Trust, the City of Rochester, and the Ibero-American Development Corporation hosted the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Thomas R. Frey Trail at El Camino. The Corner Park is located at 92 Conkey Ave. Rochester.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Harborfest is returning for the first time in over a decade and there are still vendor spots available. Spots are to go for vendors who sell art, crafts, and general merchandise. The vending fee is $40 for one day or $65 for both days. Commercial vendors can also promote and sell services for a fee of $300 for the two-day event.
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The community is celebrating the 45th annual Fairport Canal Days. People we spoke to said they're so glad to be back. "We live here in the village, it's so nice to be able to walk down here, you hear so much music, we just heard the Fairport Jazz Band play and they were spectacular, it made our whole day," Fairport natives Dennis and Cookie Pierce said.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Red Wings closed out its six game home stand with an 11-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons. One day after getting blown out 13-0 in the second game of a doubleheader, the Red Wings chose to give the Bisons a piece of their own medicine. Rochester got off to a fast 6-0 start in the first inning.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out a Rochester home Sunday morning on Elmdorf Avenue at around 9 a.m. The Rochester Fire Department said multiple handlines were needed to bring the fire under control. No one was home at the time but firefighters were able to rescue the family’s dog who was scared, shaken […]
It's an idea Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is interested in, especially with all the attention on his district and neighboring districts in Buffalo since the mass shooting in Buffalo on Jefferson Avenue.
The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
New York Army National Guard Specialist Austin Manville, a Rochester resident, will compete to be the top enlisted Soldier in the entire 336,000-member Army National Guard in Nashville, Tennessee, in July. Manville, a member of Charlie Troop of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry which is based at the Masen Avenue...
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said an 81-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening in the area of North Goodman Street and Hayward Avenue in Rochester. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. The victim was not injured. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — PCSD says brand new emergency alert buttons have been installed in schools and they have some easy-to-use technology. Staff members will be able to initiate the emergency alert system right from their phones, making it a simple and efficient tool. The information came in a...
The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
Comments / 0