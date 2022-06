Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a brand-new home, he revealed in a series of new videos that show mom Ata Johnson touring her new digs while overcome with emotion. "When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry," Johnson, 50, captioned footage of Ata entering her new home. "These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home."

