NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The four teens accused of carjacking and killing Linda Frickey, 73, appeared in court Friday (June 3). Friday’s pre-trial conference was a procedural hearing. Attorneys for the suspects filed a motion for a bond reduction. They are all currently being held on $1 million bonds. That hearing will be held on Aug. 12.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO