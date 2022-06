Former Tucson High standout Ana Rodriguez committed to play for New Mexico State after completing her career with Central Arizona. “Ana is a tremendous competitor with a humble heart,” said New Mexico State head coach Kathy Rodolph said in a release. “She embodies everything we value in Aggie Softball: character, hard work and selflessness. She is also driven to help herself and her team be great. I can’t wait to coach her.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO