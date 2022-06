Was Mickey Odell Gerald II Listed In SBC List of Abusers?. Mickey Odell Gerald II served as choir director and youth minister at Dallas’ Community First Baptist Church. According to his appeal, he pleaded no contest to sexual assault on a child and aggravated sexual assault on a child. Mickey Gerald was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to prison for six years. On the other charge, he was sentenced to probation. In 2015, his conviction and sentence were upheld, and he is now a registered sex offender in Texas.

