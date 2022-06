Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you know evo as a first stop for skis, boots, and accessories shopping, you’ll probably be surprised to learn that the retailer also wants to be involved in your travel planning. The Seattle-based gear company opened its first evo-branded hotel earlier this year in Salt Lake City on the outdoors-themed Campus Salt Lake development, with an official grand opening scheduled for this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO