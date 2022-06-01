Eight pictures from the day the Queen came to Sunderland Royal Hospital

Prince Louis has stolen the show once again during Sunday’s platinum jubilee pageant.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child already won over crowds on Thursday during the RAF flypast, and he was back at it with his reactions to the pageant.The four-year-old was spotted covering his mother, Kate Middleton’s, mouth on Sunday during the pageant, as well as sitting on his father, Prince William’s, and his grandfather, Prince Charles’, laps during the ceremony.At one point he even had a sweet interaction with Mike Tindall who appeared to tell the youngster that he was keeping his eyes on him.These...

WORLD ・ 38 MINUTES AGO