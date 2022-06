Gallery 50 invites the public to a book signing by local author John Poniske on Friday, June 17 at 4:30 pm at 50 West Main Street, Waynesboro, PA. Mr. Poniske will discuss and read excerpts from his Civil War era novel, Snakebit, Prelude to War, the first in a series that spans the years of the Civil War and Reconstruction. Following the discussion, the author will sign books, which will be for sale at the gallery.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO