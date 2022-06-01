Vivian Ruth Williams

Ernestine Cochran, 96, West Plains, Missouri passed away June 3, 2022 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living Center, West Plains. Funeral services for Ernestine Cochran will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, Missouri. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, West Plains,...
Funeral services for David Claude Stewart, 78, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Curry Street Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Stewart passed away at 11:50 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at West Plains, Missouri. He was...
Graveside services for Roberta Joyce McMahon, 85, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Pottersville Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. McMahon passed away at 2:51 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born August 21, 1937,...
Private graveside services for Marlin Leowen VonAllmen, 83, Koshkonong, Missouri, were held at Jolliff Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. VonAllmen passed away at 2:23 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. He was born August 11, 1938, at Rover, Missouri, to Marlin...
Graveside services for Keith Ronald Bates, 76, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Bates passed away at 12:29 p.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. He was born February 28,...
Veteran Equine Training Services of the Ozarks is Providing Equine Training and Horseback Riding Program to American Disabled Veterans Suffering from PTSD in the West Plains, MO Area. The program is available to American Disabled Veterans suffering from PTSD living within driving distance of their ranch located 8 miles southwest...
The Cardinals and Cubs played for the first time in this 2022 season at Wrigley Field last night with more here is your redbird recap. Cardinals and Cubs again today pregame at 1225 and first pitch at 110 all on kuku and kwpm. 2022 SCA baseball team has been released...
West Plains, MO. – The Heart of the Ozarks Fair is set to happen just next week. We at Ozark Marketing will have a booth available during each night of the fair, where you can meet the people you hear on our stations. In addition, Ozark Marketing and Taylor...
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
West Plains, MO. – Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Therapeutic Youth Summer Camp later this month and into July. The Summer Camp for Youths will be held in four different sessions for children in third through eighth grades, plus a special date for West Plains Boys and Girls Club members:
Area youngsters entering grades two through eight are invited to participate in the Grizzly Basketball Camp June 20-22 at the West Plains Civic Center. The camp is being hosted by (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay, and members of the Grizzly Basketball team. All sessions will be divided into groups based on the participants’ skill levels. All equipment for the camps will be provided, except for personal attire. Campers are encouraged to bring their own ball with their name on it, but a ball can be provided, if needed. Participants also should bring their own water bottles, and those who are participating in the all-day camp should bring their own sack lunch. Each camper will receive a free T-shirt. The cost of attending the morning, afternoon or evening sessions is $95 per camper if registration occurs prior to June 19. Participants who attend the all-day camp will be charged a $150 fee prior to June 19.
Mansfield, MO. – A Sparta man has been arrested for murder following a shooting near Mansfield on Wednesday. On June 1, deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location on Highway B southwest of Mansfield for an apparent gunshot wound. Following an investigation, it was determined that Nick Owens, age 57 of Sparta, had entered the property of Zachery Owens and an altercation had begun. During the incident, Zachery Owens was shot and later succumbed to his wounds.
Houston, MO. – A federal grant will be giving over $1.6 million dollars to the Licking community for construction of a new emergency response site. The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on Wednesday that it was awarding $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 Missouri communities to help them prevent, prepare for, and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19.
