If you have been down Scenic Drive in the last 10 years, you have seen some nice new construction and beautiful commercial buildings. But back in 1962, there were a row of auto shops and other light industrial, including Gustafson’s Foreign Car Service. This is where the racers would hang out, working on their Porches, Ferraris, Lotus and Fiats. One Fiat owner in particular, a young George Lucas, would be there on a regular basis, tuning it up, making it faster and turning it into a rally race car, with this fellow E Curie AWOL teammates.

