COLUMBIA, S.C. — The injury of two juveniles at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice's detention center on Thursday has led to an investigation by state agents. In a statement, DJJ Director Eden Hendrick confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would be investigating the incident which happened at the DJJ's Broad River Correctional Center. In what Hendrick called a "group disturbance," two juveniles were sent to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO