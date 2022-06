CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Since January of last year, nearly 3,000 firearms have been seized by several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies. While various agencies count firearm seizures differently, the numbers below generally reflect firearms that were stolen and recovered, seized from someone suspected of illegal possession/carry or other illegal activity, were collected as evidence, or were taken in for safekeeping, such as from a traffic crash scene.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO