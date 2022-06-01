COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia woman is facing multiple criminal charges after a wreck on Sunday involving three children.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Gabrielle Harris with DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

On Sunday, police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at 26 East Business Loop.

Once on scene, police spoke with the driver, Harris, about how the crash occurred. Harris told them that she lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole and overturned it.

Heather King, owner of the Como Grow Shop, which is located in the parking lot of where the incident occurred said that she arrived at her business 30 minutes after the crash occurred.

"There was glass everywhere, we saw the car on top of the tow truck over there, and there was just glass everywhere, the whole front of the car was just smashed in, you would have thought that there was just like a multiple car collision, but it was just one car," said King.

The officer then learned there were three young children in the vehicle at the time of the wreck but allegedly was no child restraint seating in the vehicle. The officer reported the children were inside a store and saw injuries on one of the children according to court documents.

King said "It's really sad that kids were involved."

A witness told police that Harris had been in an argument with a man when she got into the vehicle and the man's vehicle three times before driving off, according to the probable cause statement.

Police obtained a preliminary breath test and reported it was above the legal limit, according to a probable cause statement.

According to online court documents, Harris does not have a defense attorney listed.

Harris had an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Harris is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

The post Witness recounts aftermath of one-vehicle crash involving three children appeared first on ABC17NEWS .