Minor trapped under car, life-threatening injuries

ALBEMARLE, Va (CB19 News)--An accident on the 1500 block of Rio Road around 12:45 PM Sunday. It was a two car incident and blocked the lanes for about 40 minutes. There were minor injuries but according to the Albemarle County Police Department. Police say everyone involved is expected to be okay. Those with injuries are being treated at UVA Hospital.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO