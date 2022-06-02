Minor trapped under car, life-threatening injuries

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family in Amherst County is displaced after a fire in the early morning hours of Sunday destroyed their home. Deputy Fire Marshell for Amherst County, Jarred Scott says crews were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. to 471 Rothwood Road to find a double-wide trailer home that was engulfed in flames.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A small plane crashed on Saturday afternoon during its landing at Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Martinsville. Airport officials say the pilot in a Piper plane had some trouble with the landing gear and the crash caused damage to the belly of the plane. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
ALBEMARLE, Va (CB19 News)--An accident on the 1500 block of Rio Road around 12:45 PM Sunday. It was a two car incident and blocked the lanes for about 40 minutes. There were minor injuries but according to the Albemarle County Police Department. Police say everyone involved is expected to be okay. Those with injuries are being treated at UVA Hospital.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A boy is fighting for his life at the hospital following a Wednesday night crash in Lynchburg that left him stuck underneath a car. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an injury.
Roanoke Police say the gunshot victim this morning seems to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say officers found the man in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW. He was taken to the hospital. No suspects or details have been released. Posted at 7:45 am...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a Roanoke man. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, authorities were notified that a person was suffering a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him deceased on the...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car rolled into a front yard in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, police said. Officers said they responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue for a report of an accident around 9 p.m. The boy became trapped under a 2020 Hyundai Accent when it rolled down a hill and into the front yard of a home, authorities said.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person was found shot early Friday morning in Roanoke. Police were notified of the gunshot victim in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue Southwest around 5:45 a.m. Responding officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries; he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial...
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said. The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia, about 15 miles south of Richmond.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is growing its K-9 Unit, to help deputies to stop crime and help find missing people. “They love doing what they do. We love having them. It’s a perfect team effort,” said Sgt. Reggie Olivier with Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation into the death of an inmate in Botetourt County. On Monday afternoon around 4:30, a 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. Botetourt County Sheriff's deputies say he was found a few minutes after performing a...
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Roanoke on Friday morning. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Grover Edwards III of Roanoke. Keandra Smith, 29, of Roanoke has been charged with the second-degree murder of Edwards. Authorities said this remains an ongoing...
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville crews were called out to an apartment Thursday afternoon to combat a kitchen fire. The Danville Fire Department announced in a statement on Thursday, June 2 that units responded to a report of a structure fire 143 Marshall Terrace shortly before 3:15 p.m. When personnel from the Industrial Avenue […]
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a fire at Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home in Danville. Crews say they responded at 12:25 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the attic of the crematory building behind the funeral home. The fire was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of University Avenue. Police say the alleged incident took place a little before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. CPD says the person who was attacked has non-life-threatening injuries. It does not have a description of the suspect.
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, Danville first responders found themselves at the scene of a structure fire at the Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home. According to the Danville Fire Department’s statement on Thursday, June 2, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 5858 Riverside Drive at approximately 12:25 p.m. When units from the […]
