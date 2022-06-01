Donuts in Demopolis to host ribbon-cutting

As we head into a summer of fun, you might to cool off with a drink. Ready to be wowed by 7 Black-owned Birmingham bars? Let’s see all of what they have to offer. From former Auburn football pro, Cassanova McKinzy, this bar on First Ave. has some of the best photo spots and drinks. Ever heard of a “Popsicle Sangria”? Spoiler alert: it’s a refreshing glass of sangria with a strawberry popsicle dipped right into the middle.

