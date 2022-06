LEBANON, Pa. — Brook-Corner Holsteins on Mount Wilson Road is run by Reid and Diane Hoover and their son, Brad. The Hoovers milk 375 Holstein cows three times a day (5 a.m., 1 and 9 p.m.), 24 cows at a time in a double-12 milking parlor. There are 800 cattle on the farm, including as many as 75 calves at one time, with half the herd under 2 years of age.

