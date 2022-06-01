ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Thanks, coach’: John Madden returns to cover of his own video game

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

( WXIN ) – “Madden” is going back to its roots.

This year’s edition of the blockbuster football video game will feature its namesake coach on the cover.

It’s the first time John Madden—the colorful former coach and NFL commentator—has appeared on the cover of his own game in more than two decades.

Madden died in December at the age of 85 . To honor his contributions to football, “Madden NFL 23” will include three variant covers of the iconic coach, including a special “All-Madden Edition” reminiscent of the original cover featuring Madden bursting through Xs and Os.

Each cover features the phrase, “Thanks, coach.”

Madden, a Hall of Fame coach, brought his boisterous personality and signature commentary into homes during Sunday NFL broadcasts spanning across decades and multiple networks.

Watts Bar Lake to host Major League Fishing event for the first time

Electronic Arts, publisher of the bestselling sports franchise, made the announcement on June 1, which typically marks “Madden Day,” a day commemorating the launch of “John Madden Football” on June 1, 1988.

The game debuted on home computers and has since appeared on just about every video game console imaginable, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis to various generations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23

Madden appeared on the cover of every game through the release of “Madden 2000.” Starting with “Madden 2001,” EA Sports turned to a cover athlete (Titans running back Eddie George was the first one).

Other cover athletes have included greats like Marshall Faulk, Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Madden made one additional return on the cover for “Madden NFL 07’s Hall of Fame Edition.”

From EA Sports:

When “Madden NFL 23” launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster.

EA Sports said it will reveal more ways to honor the late, great coach in “Madden NFL 23” in the coming weeks. The game is expected to launch in August.

