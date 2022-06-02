ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shelter-in-Place Lifted Following Fire in Mill Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shelter-in-place was lifted following a fire in Mill Valley Wednesday evening, officials said. According to police, the fire happened in the area of George Lane in Scott...

www.nbcbayarea.com

