(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 04, 2022) – On June 3rd, 2022, Gwinnett Police Department officers responded to an abduction call in the area of Duluth Highway and Riverside Pkwy. GCPD report that information given by the complainant was that his girlfriend was possibly in trouble since she never returned from an errand she had run. The complainant then received an alarming phone call from the victim where only audio was heard. This indicated the victim was in immediate danger and the complainant began tracking the victim’s phone and passing information on to officers in the area.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO