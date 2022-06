WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland is one of the latest states where what students are taught about gender identity has become a heated topic in school board elections. A conservative group called Save Our Schools Maryland is pushing candidates who oppose a plan to adopt a state health education framework that instructs educators how to teach about gender identity. So far, the group is backing 40 candidates across 12 Maryland counties.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO