Arlington-based mask manufacturer United States Mask couldn’t keep up with the demand for its N95 masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, the company, started in Fort Worth, is struggling with sales as COVID-19 cases declined and pandemic policies changed. The biggest blow came when the Biden administration started distributing free N95 masks in pharmacies and community health centers across the nation.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO