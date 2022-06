Say goodbye to the desert floor as you ascend 2.5 miles inside the world’s largest rotating tram car. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will cart you to Mount San Jacinto State Park, where you’ll find cooler temperatures, more than 50 miles of hiking trails, campsites, a museum, two documentary theaters, a cocktail lounge, and two restaurants with unrivaled views. During the tram ride, the cars rotate slowly to deliver spectacular views of the valley. In the meantime, access the tram cam.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO