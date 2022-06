(Seguin) — A 20-year-old Vitesco Technologies employee has found himself behind bars after threating to shoot inside of the workplace. Seguin Police officials on Sunday, May 29th, they received a call for threats that were found written on a facilities wall of Vitesco, formerly Continental. They say the threat read “gonna shoot this warehouse on June 4, 2022.”

SEGUIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO