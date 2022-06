AMITE COUNTY, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Amite County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who was found with five guns and over 500 doses of meth. According to the authorities, the sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics worked together to arrest Arthur Lee Nunnery during a traffic stop on May 25 after he was found with over seven pounds of marijuana and 680 dosage units of meth tablets.

AMITE COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO