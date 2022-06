ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca police are looking for a missing city resident. Brian Mederos, 22, was last seen on May 31. Mederos was reported missing June 2, according to police. Police say the missing person also goes by the name of "Val" or "Valentine Garcia Domenic." Mederos is described as being Hispanic, 5 foot 8 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

