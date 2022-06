An owner of several Charleston-area restaurants is suing the U.S. Small Business Administration claiming that the federal agency violated his civil rights. John Keener, who is White, alleged in the suit that SBA gave preference to women and minorities when processing applications for a pandemic-related grant program aimed at helping the nation's restaurant industry. He wants a judge to award him unspecified actual and punitive damages for violations of his due process and equal protection rights.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO