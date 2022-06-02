2nd person dies from Halloween party shooting at Gilroy councilmember's home

GILROY – Police in Gilroy announced Wednesday that a second person has died from a shooting that took place during a Halloween party at a councilmember's home last October .

According to officers, 19-year-old Jesse Sanchez died from injuries sustained in the October 30, 2021 shooting on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue. Sanchez was one of four people shot during the incident, which took place at the home of councilmember of Rebeca Armendariz.

Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The two other victims have "substantially recovered" from their injuries, police said.

Neighbors told KPIX 5 at the time that about 80 people attended the party, most of them appearing to be teens and young people. Police said a fight broke out between some partygoers and led to the shooting.

Results of an independent investigation released in April determined that Armendariz was found to have assisted her son and nephew in organizing and planning the event that took place last October.

The investigation also found the councilmember violated the city's social host ordinance, failed to obtain special event permits for the Halloween party and a Dia De Los Muertos event on the property that same weekend, along with unauthorized use of city assets. Armendariz, her son and nephew were cited, along with her mother, who owns the property.

After the investigation was released, Mayor Marie Blankley addressed questions from the public about ousting Armendariz from office, saying that the council does not have the authority. Blankley also said the city is not responsible for the personal and private acts of a councilmember.

"Under such circumstances, absent a felony conviction, only the voters have the power to remove a council member from office, or to otherwise "do something" about the acts of a councilmember which fall outside of the course and scope of their elected position," Blankley said April 11.

A group of Gilroy residents has since launched an effort to recall Armendariz .

Following the shooting, police said they were looking for multiple suspects. A 19-year-old who was arrested in the days following the shooting was not charged pending further investigation.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to either contact Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 408-846-0330.