ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

2nd person dies from Halloween party shooting at Gilroy councilmember's home

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGLUR_0fxgkB5y00

GILROY – Police in Gilroy announced Wednesday that a second person has died from a shooting that took place during a Halloween party at a councilmember's home last October .

According to officers, 19-year-old Jesse Sanchez died from injuries sustained in the October 30, 2021 shooting on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue. Sanchez was one of four people shot during the incident, which took place at the home of councilmember of Rebeca Armendariz.

Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The two other victims have "substantially recovered" from their injuries, police said.

Neighbors told KPIX 5 at the time that about 80 people attended the party, most of them appearing to be teens and young people. Police said a fight broke out between some partygoers and led to the shooting.

Results of an independent investigation released in April determined that Armendariz was found to have assisted her son and nephew in organizing and planning the event that took place last October.

The investigation also found the councilmember violated the city's social host ordinance, failed to obtain special event permits for the Halloween party and a Dia De Los Muertos event on the property that same weekend, along with unauthorized use of city assets. Armendariz, her son and nephew were cited, along with her mother, who owns the property.

After the investigation was released, Mayor Marie Blankley addressed questions from the public about ousting Armendariz from office, saying that the council does not have the authority. Blankley also said the city is not responsible for the personal and private acts of a councilmember.

"Under such circumstances, absent a felony conviction, only the voters have the power to remove a council member from office, or to otherwise "do something" about the acts of a councilmember which fall outside of the course and scope of their elected position," Blankley said April 11.

A group of Gilroy residents has since launched an effort to recall Armendariz .

Following the shooting, police said they were looking for multiple suspects. A 19-year-old who was arrested in the days following the shooting was not charged pending further investigation.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to either contact Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 408-846-0330.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting Saturday

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in one of two separate fatal shootings over the weekend, according to authorities.Police said the shootings were the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year.Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot Saturday evening at approximately 7:31 p.m. on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.A suspect, identified as 38-year-old San Jose resident Vu Thai, was located at the scene and was taken into custody by...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose weekend shootings leave 2 dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose responded to two shootings over the weekend, one of them fatal. About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose, where a male victim was found with a life-threatening injury and later died, San Jose police said on social media.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police announce recent arrests in 3 separate homicides

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Saturday announced they solved three recent unrelated homicides and arrested four suspects."Oftentimes, the news of the murder goes out, the news of the shooting goes out. And when there's an arrest made, there's little fanfare about that. This is a big deal to arrest four individuals who took three lives.  It's a big deal," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott at a Saturday afternoon press conference.  Many of the officers and investigators involved in the arrests were in the room.The arrests all happened within the space of 24 hours. Police don't believe the three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2nd person dies after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home

GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police. Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Sanchez was one of […]
GILROY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilroy, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Gilroy, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video released of deadly police confrontation with Alexis Gabe murder suspect

KENT, Wash (CBS SF) -- Seattle police released cell phone video Saturday of the fatal officer involved shooting of Marshall Curtis Jones III, who was the suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe, an Antioch woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.During the investigation into Gabe's disappearance, Antioch investigators searched Jones home where the missing woman was last seen. They also developed leads that Jones may be in the Seattle area and obtained a warrant for his arrest.On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement shot and killed Jones outside of an apartment complex in Kent while attempting to arrest him on...
KENT, WA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Bay Point boy found safe

BAY POINT -- An 11-year-old boy who went missing from his Bay Point home late Saturday night has been located.According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, an alert citizen spotted the boy, identified as Kelvin Castillo, and called the sheriff's office. Deputies found him in good health and returned him to his family. 
BAY POINT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Safeway employee shot dead early Sunday morning in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not say whether the the shooting occurred inside or outside the Safeway store, located at 1530 Hamilton Ave.RELATED ARTICLE: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting SaturdayThe employee and another man were in an altercation just before the shooting, according to a San Jose police news release."The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at large, police said.The victim's name has not been released. The death is San Jose's 14th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tourists plea for return of Chihuahua stolen in San Francisco smash-and-grab

SAN FRANCISCO -- A couple visiting San Francisco are pleading with the public and police for help recovering their stolen Chihuahua named Rylee who was taken in a smash-and-grab robbery.What began as a 21st birthday celebration for Amanda Chapman ended in absolute heartbreak. The married couple from Arkansas went on an afternoon tour of Alcatraz on Tuesday, May 24. They left their 8-month-old Chihuahua Rylee unattended in their minivan.They paid $40 to park in a public lot across Pier 33. When they returned about 2 hours later, they found their passenger window smashed, their belongings stolen, and Rylee...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silva
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield boy stabbed during fight

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Parkside Park on May 26 at about 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with a stab wound. They learned the stabbing occurred about an hour earlier in the area of Ninth Street and Palm Avenue during a fight between a group of juveniles.
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco $3 million home invasion robbery suspect captured in Taiwan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspect who allegedly stole $3 million in a violent San Francisco home invasion robbery in March was captured in Taiwan and has been returned to the Bay Area to face charges. San Francisco police said detectives had developed information that the suspect -- 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Tianze Zhang -- had fled to Taiwan shortly after the burglary.An arrest warrant was issued and investigators immediately began working with the FBI and international law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Zhang. On Monday, after several weeks of following leads and communicating with multiple law enforcement agencies, Zhang...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Safeway Employee Shot to Death After Dispute in San Jose: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Air Support Assists In Pursuit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Halloween Party#Second Person#Mayor#Violent Crime#Kpix#Dia De Los Muertos
CBS San Francisco

American Canyon man arrested for dropping fireworks from drone

AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) -- A 55-year-old American Canyon man has been arrested for allegedly dropping M-80 type explosive devices from a drone.Authorities said George Wise was issued a misdemeanor citation for dangerous fireworks and his drone confiscated on Friday.Officers said they had been receiving complaints about "large booms" possibly associated with illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.On Friday, officers observed a drone they believed was being used in the 400 block of Poppyfield Drive to ignite fireworks. They followed the drone to the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street and say they found Wise holding the drone.According to the American Canyon police, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the drone. 
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shooting in San Francisco's SoMa leaves 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Thursday morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood injured two people, according to police.The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of Eighth and Mission streets, where the male victims heard gunshots and then realized they had been struck, police said.They were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no detailed suspect description was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in San Leandro fatal shooting arrested in Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said. 
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy