Early voting for New Bern mayor race runoff begins July 7

NEW BERN, Craven County — The first ever flight from D.C. to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport landed in New Bern Saturday. The airport is now offering a non-stop flight to help travelers get to their final destinations easier. EWN Airport Director, Andrew Shorter, said it's not only the first...
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Outside lanes of Highway 24 in Swansboro will be closed at various times. Officials with the town said on Monday, June 6, 2022 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the lanes will be closed throughout the day at various times. Swansboro Public Works will be doing...
NEW BERN, Craven County — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tyrrell and Hyde counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Previous: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beaufort and Washington counties. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Previous: A tornado...
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — An Onslow County couple that was wanted by police were arrested on fraud charges in Carteret County. Carteret County deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, both of Jacksonville. Kane was charged with:. Obtaining property by false pretenses. Felony worthless...
MANTEO, Dare County — The Cottage Shop, in its third year, has reduced single-use waste while raising money for sea turtle care and rehabilitation at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island. The money has been critical to the work being done by the aquarium's animal care team. Marketing Coordinator...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department found and seized five kilograms of fentanyl after a traffic stop in the area of Highway 264 and the NC Highway 11 Bypass. Further investigation with help from Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, GPD Gang Unit, Homeland Security Investigations...
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Officials said John Gray Jr., 17, was last seen on June 2, 2022 at the Food Lion on U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern. They describe Gray as a white male,...
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — One person is injured after an active shooting situation at Wayne UNC Hospital in Goldsboro, that's according to the County's Public Affairs Director, Joel Gillie. Gillie said the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooting call at Wayne UNC...
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Oaks Road and Glenburnie Road. The crash happened after noon Friday, June 3, 2022. Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said one of the cars struck a...
RICHLANDS, Onslow County — Authorities with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in Richlands. Investigators said that Michael Watson was arrested without incident. The shooting took place on Huffmantown Road near Richlands around 3 p.m. on June 2nd. Officials said Watson...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's baseball team stayed hot and wasted no time jumping out to a big lead on Coppin State to open the Regionals. The Pirates blew out the Eagles, 17-1, and will take on the winner of Virginia and Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 7 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville woman pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Liza Yoann-Luina Montalvo, 28, was sentenced to a minimum of four years and eight months and a maximum of six...
